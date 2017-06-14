Youth conduct service at Irvington Baptist Church

Irvington Baptist Church held High School Senior Day on Sunday, June 11.

The youth of the church conducted the worship service with 2017 Lancaster High School graduates Lindsey Brocklebank and William Clarke serving as the youth ministers.

Brocklebank will attend Christopher Newport University and Clarke will attend Rappahannock Community College.

Youth director Hazel Farmer noted that many former IBC graduates also returned to participate in the service: Jacob Headley, Le’Aria Kelley, Brenna Lounsbury, Caroline Merryman, Jamerson Robertson, Luey Robertson and Kelli Tignor. On behalf of the church family, Rev. John Farmer presented each of the 2017 graduates a personalized Bible; and Travis Tomlinson, treasurer of the Church’s Memorial Foundation, presented each a college scholarship.

Following the worship service, everyone enjoyed a luncheon honoring the graduates hosted by youth committee members Denise Robertson, Amanda Molineaux, Kathy Taft, Phyllis Osborne and Susan Wilmore.