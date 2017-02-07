Eltham Bridge project to delay traffic

FREDERICKSBURG—Route 30 traffic crossing the Eltham Bridge at West Point will be stopped in both directions for 15-minute intervals overnight on Thursday, February 9.

Starting at 11:30 p.m., traffic will be stopped to allow crews to open the drawbridge, reported Kelly Hannon with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District. Crews will perform maintenance to the drawbridge’s lift span brake system.

After every 15 minute opening, the drawbridge will close and allow all waiting traffic to proceed. Crews will then perform another drawbridge opening.

All work is anticipated to be complete by 3 a.m. Friday, February 10.