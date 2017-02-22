This week’s calendar 2-23-17

February

23 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Introduction To Bridge Seminar, 10 a.m. Women’s Club of Lancaster County Clubhouse, 16 Mary Ball Place, Lancaster. $15. Continues February 24. Enroll at 462-0742.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.-noon Commonwealth Assisted Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Henderson United Methodist Church, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao.

Mahjong, 1-4 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. Dessert and beverage provided. $4. 435-1498.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club. 435-6207.

Artist Talk & Reception, 4 p.m. Chesapeake Center, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Artist: Tommy Fox.

Look Good…Feel Better, 4:30 p.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Outpatient Infusion Center, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock. Sponsors: Bon Secours RGH and American Cancer Society. For females in treatment for cancer. Facilitator: Jennifer Bishop. Pre-register at 435-8593.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

Lancaster County Lions Club, 7 p.m. Anna’s Restaurant, 150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock.

Lancaster Supervisors, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

24 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. And, 2-3:30 p.m. Bridges, 113 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Introduction To Bridge Seminar, 10 a.m. Women’s Club of Lancaster County Clubhouse, 16 Mary Ball Place, Lancaster. $15. Continued from February 23. Enroll at 462-0742.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Deltaville Community Association Center, 17147 General Puller Highway, Deltaville. Topic: Trade and Politics. Leader: Knox Hubbard.

Indivisible-Upper Lancaster, 2 p.m. Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Chesapeake Commons Shopping Center, 447 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Open to all.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Good Luck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

Community Meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Abiding Faith Baptist Church, 83 Bluff Point Road, Kilmarnock.

Bill & Pam Gurley & Friends, 7-10 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

25 Saturday

AA, 8 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Bird Walk, 9 a.m. Waterloo Farm, 15689 Owens Drive, King George. Sponsor: Northern Neck Audubon Society. Guides: Jeff Wright, Melissa Gross.

Discovery Day, 9:30-11 a.m. Chesapeake Academy, 103 Steamboat Road, Irvington. Ages 3-6. Book: Mouse Count. Reservations, 438-5575, or hscott@chesapeakeacademy.org.

Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville.

26 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Pilot House, Topping. 453-6824.

Celebrate Black History Month Through Poetry, Music And Dance, 2 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Glenn and Ellen Birch, Frank Coleman, Sharon Baptist Church Praise Dancers, Shea Rhodes, Macedonia Baptist Church Multi-generational Musicians.

Sunday Lecture, 2 p.m. Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Speaker: Brent Heath. Topic: Heirloom Bulbs for Restoration Gardens. $35. Purchase tickets at https://christchurch1735.ticketleap.com/2017-sunday-lecture-series/ or 438-2441.

Gospel Music Hour, 2 p.m. Bluff Point United Methodist Church, 2551 Bluff Point Road, Kilmarnock. Music by Josh Currie, Carol Yerby, J.R. Yerby, Carolyn Jett. Come early for fellowship and refreshments.

27 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Free Bridge And Mahjong Lessons, 9-11 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. 580-6052.

Game Day Luncheon, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Bridge, mahjong, table games, desserts, beverages. $8. 580-6052.

Mahjong Classes, 10 a.m.-noon. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Continues through March 17. $40 for six classes and rule book. 357-9635.

Suicide Awareness, 6-8 p.m. Wicomico UMC, 5060 Jessie Ball duPont Highway, Wicomico Church. Speaker: Mike Taylor.

Lancaster County Democratic Committee, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meeting. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Agenda: Planning for Dining with Dems, March 12; signatures for attorney general candidate Mark Herring, Indivisible workshop.

Kilmarnock Town Council, 7 p.m. Town Hall, 1 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

28 Tuesday

Shrove Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 462-7125.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Heritage Arts Class, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Class: Kumihimo Braiding. Instructor: Tavern Spinners & Weavers Guild. $35, plus $5 materials fee. Register at RHHTFoundationInc.org, or 580-3377.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Saint Mary’s Whitechapel, 5940 White Chapel Road, Lancaster. Topic: Trade and Politics. Leader: Win Schwab. 462-6242.

Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Introduction to Pen and Ink. Instructor: Steph Brown. For Fees and registration, visit the gallery, or call 436-9309.

Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal-Fleeton, 3020 Fleeton Road, Fleeton.

Amazing Chile–A Travel Show, 7 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock, 366 James Wharf Road, White Stone. Presenters: Bob and Elaine Weekley. Topic: Slide show and discussion on October 2015 travel adventure in Chile.

March

1 Wednesday

Ash Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio open. 435-2414.

Beginner Windows 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (most Wednesdays). Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Basic computer skills recommended. Computer and headphones provided. Registration required. 435-1729 or lancasterlibrary.org.

Woman’s Club of White Stone, 11:30 a.m. WCWS Clubhouse, 560 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. Speaker: Linda Cales. Topic: “DIY Crafts from Nature’s Bounty.” Hand make a Spring item, door prize. Bring a sandwich. Dessert and beverage provided.

Community Ash Wednesday Service, 5:30-7 p.m. White Stone United Methodist Church, 118 Methodist Church Road, White Stone. Come and go service of prayer and ashes.

Lenten Service & Soup, 5 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao. Series continues on Wednesdays through April 5.

Richie Beard, 5:30 to 8 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

2 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

American Legion Post 117, executive board 10 a.m., membership 10:30 a.m. Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville. Lunch follows.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.