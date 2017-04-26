Town Centre Park grand opening is July 8

KILMARNOCK—A celebration is planned July 8 to mark the grand opening of the Town Centre Park, 150 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

“We are planning a wonderful celebration for our entire region,” said mayor Mae Umphlett. “I have been so excited about this project and we are now ready to share this date with the community.”

Plans are under way for children’s and family programs throughout the morning followed by a free concert with Soul Expressions that evening, said Umphlett. The event will begin with a number of ceremonial activities from ribbon cutting and dedications to the first use of the children’s water feature, the “Waterworks.”

The Waterworks is a dynamic, zero-depth play area that combines the sensations of different water movements—flowing, misting and jetting—for an aquatic play adventure, she said.

“There will be fun for everyone,” said Umphlett.

She also recently unveiled the new Town Centre Park logo, which features the amphitheater cupola in its design.

“The community asked for an amphitheater when we were planning the park so we wanted to incorporate an aspect of that into the park’s logo. There is a curved “swoosh” in the design that mimics the curvature of the seating as well. I encourage everyone to go to the park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/KilmarnockTownCentrePark) to see the logo and to sign up for our monthly newsletter to keep up with all the news about the park,” said Umphlett.

Town Centre Park is a nine-acre facility with an amphitheater, pavilion, children’s playground with water features, picnic areas and a dog park.

Design engineering was provided by Land Planning & Design Associates, architectural design by Guernsey Tingle and Associates, and construction by David Nice Builders.